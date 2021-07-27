Free-To-Play MMO Bless Unleashed Hits PC August 6

Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play MMORPG that's now making its way to PC, following its 2020 release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Set for launch on August 6, the PC version of Bless Unleashed will continue with the console's version fast-paced, action-oriented approach to combat and exploration--putting a greater emphasis on players being active in how they engage with the game's different challenges. GameSpot not only has some details on what's in store of the launch of the PC edition, but we also have an exclusive first look at a new cinematic trailer in anticipation of the PC release.

As a relaunch of the original Bless Online back in 2019, Bless Unleashed was effectively reboot, revamping much of the combat and progression systems while also generally improving its predecessor's technical shortcomings. These issues plagued Bless Online and prevented it from finding an audience, but the game's relaunch last year has since fared much better than the original.

In this new trailer, we get to see much of the game's scope and combat emphasis, which focuses on different classes of adventurers facing off against undead monsters, dragons, and other giant foes. Like with other online RPGs within the framework of a high-fantasy setting, Bless Unleashed will have you team up with others to explore dangerous dungeons, collect loot, and evolve your character throughout their adventure in the game's expansive world.

Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play game without a subscription fee, but like most other games of this type, it includes some premium options that focus on cosmetics and other options items that can be bought with real money. Newcomers can either jump into the game for free or purchase a different set of buy-in options from the founder's program for the PC release. These different options offer some added perks for players to start their new adventure, allowing for a somewhat easier start. Here's a quick rundown of the different options you have to purchase.

Deluxe Edition - $20

- Founder's Pack Title, emotes, 500 Lumena, 50,000 Star Seed, and premium benefits.

Exalted Edition - $30

- All previous rewards, Star Seed 20% booster, Telepost Discount Ticket for 30 Days, 5 bag expansion tickets, and premium benefits.

Ultimate Edition - $80

- All previous rewards from Deluxe and Exalted editions, new emotes, 300,000 Star Seed, Gold Boost Ticket, character and account storage expansions.

The timing for the release of a new MMO on the PC is interesting. With the shift in player bases from World of Warcraft to other games like New World or Final Fantasy XIV, Bless Unleashed could be another viable option for players looking for new possibilities or lapsed online players. Whether Bless Unleashed will keep up with the other, more established games remain to be seen. Still, it does look to be making its debut on PC in style and with a suite of content for players to immerse themselves in.