Free Nintendo Switch Online App Out Now, Here's What It Does

Nintendo has launched a new online app for the Nintendo Switch. Available now is the free Nintendo Switch Online App for iOS and Android. The app will support Splatoon 2 when it launches this week, allowing you to invite friends to online matches and make use of voice chat. Additionally, you can invite people to private battles, league battles, Salmon runs, and Splatfest battles. This all happens inside of a service called SplatNet 2.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is free, as is the online functionality for Splatoon 2. But only until the Switch's online service officially launches in 2018. At that time, a membership will cost $20/year, while you can also subscribe for 1 and 3 months.

Your iPhone must have iOS 9.0 or later, while Android devices require 4.4 or newer. The following languages are supported: English, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Dutch, Russian, Portuguese, and Italian.

Go to the Nintendo Switch Online App FAQ page to learn more about it.

Splatoon 2 is the only supported title for the Nintendo Switch Online app right now, but presumably more will be added over time.

Splatoon 2 launches on July 21 for Nintendo Switch. GameSpot's Splatoon 2 review scored it an 8/10. "At first glance, Splatoon 2 seems very similar to the first game," reviewer Kallie Plagge said. "But all the small changes, and even the bigger ones in single player and League Battles, make for a fresh take on the already unique shooter. If you played a lot of the original, the sequel has enough to keep you coming back, and if you're new to the game, it's a fantastic place to jump in."

