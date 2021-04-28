Free Monster Hunter Rise Item Pack Available Now

Capcom is giving away more in-game freebies for Monster Hunter Rise. To celebrate the game surpassing 6 million copies shipped, all Monster Hunter Rise players can claim the free Kamura Pack 2, which includes a handful of potions, steaks, and other helpful consumables.

Much like the previous Kamura Pack, this item bundle contains the following items:

30 Mega Potions

20 Well-Done Steaks

10 Large Barrel Bombs

5 Mega Demondrugs

5 Mega Armorskins

#MHRise has hit another big milestone, shipping over 6 million copies worldwide! Thank you so much for your ongoing support, Hunters! ❤️

To celebrate, we're giving out another Item Pack! Check in with Senri the Mailman to claim your Kamura Pack 2. 💌 pic.twitter.com/fTxAu9EaQz — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2021

To claim the free item pack, you'll first need to download Monster Hunter Rise's 2.0 update. After that has been installed, speak to Senri the mailman near the center of Kamura Village and select Add-On Content from his list of options. From there, you can claim the free item pack along with any other DLC that you may have purchased.

The aforementioned 2.0 update introduced a variety of new content to the game. In addition to adding Apex versions of Rathalos and Diablos, the update brought back three Elder Dragons from earlier Monster Hunter titles: Teostra, Kushala Daora, and Chameleos. The update also uncapped the game's hunter rank.

Capcom is planning to release Monster Hunter Rise's 3.0 update in late May. While the publisher hasn't shared many details about that patch just yet, we know it will add a new ending to the game's story, along with another handful of monsters and their corresponding gear.

Meanwhile, the RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9. Capcom shared a new trailer and gameplay details for the title during its recent Monster Hunter digital event. You can learn more about the game in our Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder guide.