Free Call Of Duty: Warzone DLC Out Now For PlayStation Plus Members

Activision has announced the latest PlayStation-exclusive "Combat Pack" for Call of Duty: Warzone. All PlayStation Plus members can jump into the battle royale game now to grab a number of freebies.

These include the Gold Hawk and Heavy Foliage blueprints, as well as the All-Terrain calling card, the Serpentime watch, the Survival Tactics emblem, and the Mercier Mini weapon charm. The bundle also includes a double XP token. PlayStation Plus members can claim it right now.

Unlock the Combat Pack for free with your PlayStation Plus membership for a limited time!

💥 Exclusive Legendary Skin

🔫 Two Legendary Blueprints

🎁 A custom Calling Card, Watch, and more pic.twitter.com/F1hK5B5Upf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 4, 2022

Activision and PlayStation have, for years now, teamed up together to offer exclusive content on PlayStation like these Combat Packs. Whether or not that changes in the future with Microsoft proposing to buy Activision and the Call of Duty series remains to be seen.

What we do know, however, is that Microsoft will continue to publish Call of Duty games on PlayStation going forward, and the company might also bring the series to Nintendo Switch.

Warzone just got its big new Season 3 update, and the launch was just the beginning. Kong and Godzilla are coming to Warzone on May 11 through the Operation Monarch event.

2022 will see the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the next Warzone experience. Development on both is being led by Infinity Ward, with support from Activision's network of studios.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries See More

And in other battle royale news, District 9 director Neil Blomkamp's game studio just announced its own battle royale game, Off The Grid.