Framed Is A Wordle-Like With Scenes From Movies
If you think you can recognize a movie instantly, Framed will put your memory to the test.
Guessing random letters and using them to construct a word is so last January 2022, because the new hot trivia game on the digital block is Framed. Unlike Wordle or Quordle, Framed is a visual game that tests your cinematic memory.
The rules are simple, as you'll be shown a single frame from a movie and you'll have to guess which film it's from. Get it wrong and you'll be shown another frame, with a maximum of six guesses allowed in total.
You can of course cheat the system by dragging the highlighted frame into Google Image search, but it'll be a hollow victory. Winners don't use Google.
Like Wordle, Framed is a daily game that refreshes itself every 24 hours with a new selection of film frames. It's also unlikely to run foul of Wordle's new owner, The New York Times, which recently issued a takedown notice to Wordle Archive.
Since Wordle became a hit game, it has inspired a number of similar word-puzzle games in its wake. There's dungeon crawler Dungleon, Lewdle which requires you to wash your mouth after playing it, the Swiftie-themed Taylordle, and even a battle royale game called Squabble.
If Wordle is still your go-to game, you can check out our feature on the best Wordle starting words to give you an advantage when you start playing every morning.
