Fortnite Victory Crowns Halo Subreddit Lockdown How To Use Tents in Fortnite Halo Infinite Campaign Review How To Open Vaults in Fortnite Destiny 2 Final Patch
Login / Sign Up

Four Day One Xbox Game Pass PC Games Being Announced At The Game Awards 2021

Xbox Game Pass keeps growing

By on

Comments

Xbox has revealed that four games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC in the future, and they will be announced at The Game Awards 2021. The announcement notes that these four games are day one releases, which means they'll launch on Game Pass the same day that they are released.

On top of the four unannounced titles, there are several that are already confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass PC day one too:

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  2. Halo Infinite First Full Mission Xbox Series X 4K Gameplay
  3. History Of Halo
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition Trailer
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone New Pacific Map Cinematic Cutscene
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - The Pacific Launch Trailer
  7. Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Livestream
  8. Star Wars: Hunters - Enter the Arena | Gameplay Trailer
  9. THE GAME AWARDS 2021 Livestream
  10. Halo Infinite Campaign Review
  11. Fortnite Chapter 3 Flipped Season Full Match Gameplay
  12. The Game Awards 2021 Hype Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: More Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss

Currently, it's unknown whether the four titles are games that have already been publicly announced but not specifically for Xbox Game Pass PC or brand-new titles that haven't been revealed yet. Either way, we'll see them this week during the show. Be sure to know how to watch the Game Awards, as well as at what time and what to expect.

Usually, when the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account makes these sorts of announcements, there are hints buried within about what game could be added. However, this time around there was a game code hidden in the announcement. It said, "If you're the first to edit this photo, congrats to you here's a code." Surely, someone must have redeemed it by now!

The next big game coming to Xbox Game Pass is Halo Infinite's campaign on December 8. In GameSpot's Halo Infinite campaign review, Jordan Ramee said, "Halo Infinite transforms the series' two-decade-old formula for the better, giving protagonist Master Chief more characterization and implementing an open world." Microsoft will continue to put its first-party releases such as Redfall and Starfield on the service on day one.

George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Redfall
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)