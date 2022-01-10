Forza Horizon 5 Passes 15 Million Players In Two Months

Forza Horizon 5 is still zooming up the charts, as it has now passed 15 million players. The in-game player-counter reveals the new number, as shared on social media (via TheGamer).

The game of course hasn't necessarily sold that many copies, as the racing title is available on Xbox Game Pass. But no matter the case, it's a massive milestone for Playground's latest.

Exactly two months after its release, Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 15 million players mark.

Congrats to the team @WeArePlayground on the well deserved success! 👏 pic.twitter.com/f169Q58Smy — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 9, 2022

The game reached 4.5 million players across console, PC, and the cloud right out of the gate, and it enjoyed the "largest launch day" for an Xbox Game Studios title. It also reached a peak concurrent player figure that was 3X bigger than Forza Horizon 4's peak concurrent record.

Playground will continue to update and support Forza Horizon 5 with multiple expansions and other updates in the future. This is all happening as Playground's second team develops a new Fable game. In another notable development, Playground's co-founder Gavin Raeburn has left the studio.

While we've learned much about how well Forza Horizon 5 is performing in the market, the same can't be said for Microsoft's more recent big game, Halo Infinite. Microsoft has not shared any player or sales statistics for the game, which released its multiplayer in November and campaign in December.