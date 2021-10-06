Metroid Dread Review Battlefield 2042 Cross-Play Far Cry 6 Release Time New Ghost Recon Project Battlefield 2042 Beta October Game Pass Games
Login / Sign Up

Forza Horizon 5 Features The DeLorean From Back To The Future

The iconic DeLorean is featured on Forza Horizon 5's car list--see it in action here.

By on

Comments

Forza Horizon 5 will feature the DeLorean DMC-12, the car made famous in the movie Back to the Future, the developers have announced.

The car is coming to Forza Horizon 5 during the first week of the Festival Playlist. The developers also shared a gameplay clip of the DeLorean in action, but it never reaches 88 mph, so we don't know yet if it will take players back in time.

The DeLorean DMC-12, known for its unique gull-wing doors, was produced on a very limited basis in the '80s but remains popular thanks in part to Back to the Future.

It's not the only unusual car featured on Forza Horizon 5's car list, as Halo's Warthog is in the game, too. It's not a real car per se, though Microsoft did commission a company to build one.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 5 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it's included with Xbox Game Pass. The game is set in Mexico, and it features a massive open world with 11 distinct biomes and new weather effects like sandstorms.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Forza Horizon 5
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)