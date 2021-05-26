Fortnite: Where To Place A Spirit Crystal At The Tallest Mountain

A new Fortnite challenge this week will have players putting on their hiking boots. Among the Week 11 challenges is an Epic Quest to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain. If you're wondering what a spirit crystal is or where to find the tallest mountain in Fortnite, don't sweat it. This guide will show you what to do. Remember that the Fortnite Week 11 challenges are set to go live on Thursday, May 27 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Tallest Mountain In Fortnite Location

First, what's a spirit crystal you ask? Don't worry, you're not overlooking a new item. Like a lot of Fortnite challenges, a spirit crystal isn't something you can find around the map. Rather, it will appear as an interaction when the challenges are live and you're in the right place. That means you won't find one to use anywhere but atop the summit of the tallest mountain in the game, which leads to the next question: what's the tallest mountain in Fortnite?

The tallest mountain in Fortnite is Mount Kay in the southeastern quadrant of the map.

If you've completed past challenges related to scaling the tallest mountain, you'll remember the peak of the Chapter 2 map is Mount Kay, just off from Catty Corner. You'll want to head there to find the contextual button to place a spirit crystal, but with either one or no chests spawning atop that mountain, it may be best to do it in Team Rumble when your team's Battle Bus charts a path nearby, meaning the other team will be landing far away and can't sabotage your attempt. You can see the peak on the map marking below.

Once the challenge is live, you'll want to find the prompt to place a spirit crystal and you'll be all set. While this isn't a Foreshadowing Quest, it may still relate to the aliens on their way for Fortnite Season 7. Perhaps the spirit crystal is some sort of offering to keep you safe from the alien mothership on its way, or if you're a true believer, maybe it's a way to get picked up. Time will tell, but in the meantime, catch up on the game's complicated ARG surrounding the phrase "They're Coming."

You can also find the complete list of Fortnite Week 11 challenges, including another to visit Ghost and Shadow Ruins.