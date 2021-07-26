Fortnite Week 8 Alien Artifact Locations

Fortnite Week 8 Alien Artifacts are coming up quickly, with another complete set to be scattered across the map starting on Thursday, July 29 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. If you've been chasing these collectibles all season long, by now you've made quite a dent in your Kymera cosmetic collection, unlocking most of them, no doubt. But don't stop now. You're on track to complete the entire list. Here's where to find the latest Alien Artifacts.

Fortnite Week 8 Alien Artifacts

As there almost always has been, this week brings five more Alien Artifact canisters to the island of Apollo. Within each collectible is held four Alien Artifacts each, meaning this week's five collectibles will once again unlock 20 total Alien Artifacts once you grab them all. Look for new Alien Artifacts at the following locations:

Among the purple alien trees west of Boney Burbs

Floating inside Hydro 16, the hydroelectric dam west of Misty Meadows

Under the wooden bridge north of Camp Cod

Beneath the Choppa landing pad at Dockside Dish, between Corny Complex and Retail Row

Among the purple alien trees northwest of Corny Complex

All Week 8 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite

With Alien Artifacts, you can unlock new cosmetics for Kymera. The Tier 1 Battle Pass alien character can be customized across a variety of features, including armor color, skin color, armor underglow, eye color, head shape, and more. Each category of Kymera's features includes a tiered list of options ranging from 2-17 Alien Artifacts per item, including a full set of free options which act as the default Kymera style. To unlock the most expensive item in any category, you'll need to first unlock all the others before it in the same category.

That's why collecting all Fortnite Alien Artifacts each week is so important if you're hoping to unlock the full range of features. Unlike past customizable Battle Pass cosmetics like Chapter 2 Season 2's Maya or Chapter 2 Season 3's 'Brella, Kymera can be restyled whenever you feel like it.

There's no permanent locking-in of his look. You could even make multiple Kymera characters for different presets. It's like amassing an alien army for your loadouts. But you have to get Alien Artifacts during the week in which they debut, as they're replaced the following week with new ones.

You're unlikely to grab all Alien Artifacts in one round since they're spread out--though you could with a UFO and a little Storm luck. But don't worry, so long as you get them all before they disappear next week, you'll be all set.

For more on Fortnite this week, don't miss the Week 8 challenges or the recent 17.20 patch notes.