Fortnite Vaults Flint-Knock And Briefly Brings Back The Machine Pistol

A new Fortnite hotfix has vaulted one weapon and unvaulted another, as well as removing the Machine Pistol, which seems to have been mistakenly released into the Unvaulted LTM. The update shelved the popular Flint-Knock Pistol, but brings back the Hand Cannon in its place.

A new Hotfix is live!

🔫The Flint-Knock heads back to the vault, but something handy took its place this week.

🔁New LTM later this week: Comeback Squads. Every life your loot gets better, but you have limited respawns! pic.twitter.com/W7DJD1yInf — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 23, 2021

First introduced in March 2019, the Flint-Knock was reintroduced in a February 16 patch, enjoying just one week back in the game before being vaulted again. The newly returning Hand Cannon is even older, returning from its initial run in February 2018. The weapon changes were announced in a tweet, along with an upcoming LTM called Comeback Squads. The new mode is a high risk, high reward situation, where your loot gets better every time you die, but you only have limited lives to spend.

The Machine Pistol update was picked up by Redditors on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, who picked up that the fabled weapon was available in the Unvaulted LTM barely 10 hours before it was then quietly moved back to the vault.

The Machine Pistol, previously known as the Submachine Gun, was one of the first weapons to be vaulted after appearing in Seasons 1 and 2, though it seems to have been further developed since then. A version of the weapon with new stats and a new model was briefly leaked at the start of Season X, but was quickly removed again--as seems to have happened again here.

One Redditor managed to catch a snapshot of the weapon's stats before it was removed from the game again. The post that announced the Machine Pistol's speedy removal from the game also indicated that the Witch's Broom had also been removed from Unvaulted, but it appears that the seasonal item is still available to find in the LTM.