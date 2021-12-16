Fortnite Spider-Man: No Way Home And Mary Jane Skins Revealed

Epic Games has revealed Fortnite Spider-Man: No Way Home skins for both the superhero and his partner, Mary Jane Watson. The new (and destined to be popular) skins will debut in the Item Shop at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET tonight, December 16, which means they've arrived just in time for when the new movie hits theaters.

The MCU versions of the characters mark a rare occurrence of Fortnite Marvel skins that align with Disney's mega-franchise. Of the dozens of earlier Marvel skins in Fortnite, most have come as original renditions of classic characters such as Iron Man, She-Hulk, and Wolverine. The new Spider-Man and Mary Jane skins join Tom Hardy's Venom, oddly enough, as the only Marvel skins to be based on their movie likenesses. Funny enough, this is actually the second Zendaya-based Fortnite character to debut in a few weeks, following the reveal of Dune skins in October.

What will make more money: the movie or these skins?

The new skins come with a slew of optional accessories too. As you can see in the image above, other items include an alternate suit for Spider-Man, an emote that allows him to take on and put off his mask, as well as new back bling and a pickaxe.

Fortnite made a splash with the launch of Chapter 3 when it was revealed that a more traditional Spider-Man would be included in this season's battle pass. But right away, Epic teased more "friends and foes" would be coming soon. Players have already found references to Green Goblin, Miles Morales, and even the entire X-Men crew.

We previously heard mention of a forthcoming Matrix crossover too. If true, we should see evidence of it very soon, as these collaborations tend to launch in unison with movies or other related media. There's even more Fortnite Winterfest news too.