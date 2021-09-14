Fortnite Season 8: IO Outposts And IO Guard Locations

In Fortnite Season 8, the Imagined Order (IO) has been usurped by the mysterious cubes, but you can still find IO guards and new IO outposts on the island in a few specific places. This is crucial information for several quests in Charlotte's questline, as she is investigating the IO all season long. Here's where to find IO guards and IO outposts.

Fortnite Season 8 IO Guard Locations

Though all but one dish station was left untouched by the Mothership crash, the IO has abandoned its monitoring stations in favor of new outposts. They still want to have a presence on the island, but it seems they no longer need their satellite dishes as all current threats are at ground level.

You'll find a pair of IO guards at every IO outpost--provided other players didn't get there first--and we've found several of these outposts across the island so far. It's possible the IO will continue to expand their presence as the season and storyline go on in Fortnite Season 8, but for now, here's where you can find IO outposts:

Fortnite Season 8 IO guard locations and all IO outposts

From the left, they are:

On a road southwest of Holly Hedges

Just west of Apres Ski

East of Pleasant Park along the river

On a hill southeast of the central Aftermath

On the east coast between Steamy Stacks and Dirty Docks

While these small outposts will offer IO guards to take down, a speedy IO car, and a few chests, they don't seem to offer IO tech weapons. However, those weapons are still on the map this season. You'll find them by returning to any IO dish station and opening IO chests. If you want a Pulse Rifle, Recon Scanner, or Rail Gun, they're now much rarer, but still obtainable at the dish stations first seen in Season 7.

These outposts aren't as fancy as the dish stations, but they're the only places you'll find IO guards.

There's more to learn about the new season. Be sure to catch the details on the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass, the Fortnite season 8 map changes, and the new Fortnite Season 8 weapons.