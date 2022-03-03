Fortnite Season 1 Week 13 Challenges: Swing Under An Arch, Covered Bridge, And More

It's already Week 13 in Fortnite, which means it's getting close to the end of Chapter 3, Season 1. However, there are plenty more challenges to complete if you're looking to top off your battle pass. For a quick 175,000 XP, be sure to tackle all seven of the Fortnite Week 13 challenges that are now available in-game. This week's quests will have you visiting a number off usually quiet landmarks as well as enjoying some Chug Splash. Here's the full list followed by tips on how to complete them quickly.

Fortnite Week 13 quests

You can complete all seven challenges in any order, but we'll walk you through how to do it most efficiently in as few rounds and as little time as possible.

Using Spider-Man's Web Shooters, swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge (1) - 25,000 XP

Use a Chug Splash at a gas station (1) - 25,000 XP

Throw a medkit, bandages, or any shield potion while sliding (3) - 25,000 XP

Open produce boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound (5) - 25,000 XP

Gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores (100) - 25,000 XP

Damage opponents with the Striker pump shotgun (200) - 25,000 XP

Collect gold bars (300) - 25,000 XP

To start, you should drop on Covered Bridge, which is northwest of Logjam Lumberyard and just north of the Seven outpost there. You'll find Spider-Man's Web Shooters stuck to the southern entrance of the bridge.

Grab them, then use them to swing under Covered Bridge for your first XP boost. Note that at time of writing, this quest is bugged, so look for Epic to either fix or replace it shortly. Head to the Seven Outpost or the gas station just west of Logjam and look for two items: a Striker shotgun and a Chug Splash. These may not drop here, in which case you'll want to keep looking in Logjam as it's loaded with loot, but whenever you end up with that Chug Splash, use it at the gas station for your second challenge.

Your whole squad can earn a lot of quick XP in Fortnite Week 13.

While you're grabbing items at the outpost or gas station, you'll almost certainly end up with some kind of healing item, so slide and throw it three times to earn the related challenge there. Head to Wreck Ravine just west of the gas station and down the hill to collect 100 metal. It should be easy given all the washed-up objects. At this point, you should be four challenges down without having gone more than 200 meters.

You'll also be collecting gold bars from chests, so keep opening those until you earn 300 bars. At this point, you may need to head further inland to find enough chests. Seek residences, like those at Sleepy Sound, and smash any couches and beds you see. They almost always drop gold--like finding coins in your sofa. While in Sleepy Sound, open five produce boxes to finish another challenge. These are most likely to be in the Fishstick restaurant or other shops in the area, so look there rather than in homes.

Your last challenge will come once you've used your Striker to deal 200 damage, which shouldn't take long even as shotguns have largely disappeared from the meta this season due to being underpowered. Just note that when a challenge, such as this one, mentions damaging opponents specifically, it's not going to work on wildlife or NPCs like challenges that aren't so specific.

Assuming you can find a few key items and a few targets for your Striker, you can easily complete all seven Fortnite Week 13 challenges in a single round this week. For more on Fortnite, don't miss the upcoming Ezio skin as Epic Games teams up with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed.