Fortnite Rocket League Live Worlds - All Challenges And Rewards

Fans of shooting and cars unite--Fortnite is crossing over with Rocket League for the fourth time, and this time it's for the popular "soccar" game's World Championship. During select times from August 9 to 14, Fortnite players can converge for Rocket League Live to watch the championship live and earn some exciting rewards. Here's everything you need to know about Rocket League Live Worlds.

When to tune in

Streams will begin in Fortnite at 11:30 AM ET from August 9 - 11 and at 11:00 AM ET from August 12 - 14. The streams will run until every Rocket League World Championship match of that day has been completed. You can tune into the streams by joining the Rocket League Live mode in the game's Discover tab.

Team Rumble on the Rocket League Live island

Prepare for some Team Rumble fun during the event. More than just a gathering space to watch Rocket League, the game mode will now include some Fortnite PvP with a Rocket League twist. While you're hanging on the Rocket League Live island with other Fortnite players watching the championship on the big screen, you'll get an opportunity to vote on which team you want to support. Every time your team scores a goal, you'll earn a power-up, and if your team wins, you'll begin the post-match Team Rumble with upgraded weapons.

Rocket League Live island

Fortnite X Rocket League challenges and rewards

Fortnite players can complete a series of challenges, or "quests," while on the Rocket League Live island to earn the following cosmetic rewards. Note that the in-game requirements are currently showing the wrong numbers. Use our figures below for the accurate unlock requirements:

Deal damage to opponents at the RL Live Team Deathmatch (250) - Rocket League Trophy Back Bling

Eliminate opponents at the RL Team Deathmatch (3) - Regal Rocket Glider

Deal damage to opponents at the RL Team Deathmatch (1500) - Nice Shot! Emoticon

Eliminate opponents at the RL Team Deathmatch (7) - Golden Goal Spray

Rocket League Live Worlds cosmetics

Earn more rewards in Rocket League

Rocket League players aren't being left out of the festivities, of course. You can also unlock the following cosmetic rewards by entering the code “RocketLeagueLive” in-game:

Neon Runner Banner

Hustle Brows Topper

Aero Mage Wheels

RLCS Theme Anthem

To enter the code, follow these instructions:

Start up Rocket League.

Go to “Settings."

Choose “Extras.”

Select “Redeem Code."

Enter the code “RocketLeagueLive” in the field.

Tada! You've snagged yourself some cool new loot.