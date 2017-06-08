Fortnite Heads Into E3 With A Release Date
If you build it, the undead will come.
Fortnite, a tower defense game that Epic has been working on for several years, finally has a release date. Due out for PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PS4, this squad-based build-and-defend third-person shooter will be available for paid early access on July 25, 2017. If you purchase the Founders Pack starting at $39.99, you'll be able to play starting July 21. Epic has also revealed that it will go free-to-play in 2018.
Early access packs will start at $39.99. Deluxe ($59.99), Super Deluxe ($89.99) and Limited Edition ($149.99) bundles are also available, each with their own bundles of add-ons like Heroes, loot, weapons, and in-game boosts.
Here are the specifics:
STANDARD EDITION - $39.99
- Game Access
- 4 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons
- 6 Daily Loot Pinata Packs
- Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Pack
DELUXE EDITION - $59.99 ($100 value)
- Game Access
- Rare Starter Hero Pack (8 Heroes)
- Rare Starter Weapon Pack (Includes 4 Weapons/1 Trap)
- Exclusive Founder’s Pistol
- 10 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons
- 24 Daily Loot Pinata Packs
- 4 Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Packs
- 5 Immediate Loot Pinata Packs
- 10 XP Boosts
- 10 Giftable XP Boosts For Friends
- 50 Extra Vault Inventory Slots
SUPER DELUXE EDITION - $89.99 ($150 value)
- Game Access
- 1 Standard Edition For Friends ($39.99 Value)
- 2 Exclusive In-Game Defenders
- Rare Starter Hero Pack (8 Heroes)
- Rare Starter Weapon Pack (Includes 4 Weapons/1 Trap)
- Exclusive Founder’s Pistol
- Exclusive Founder’s Chat Channel
- 15 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons
- 36 Daily Loot Pinata Packs
- 6 Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Packs
- 5 Immediate Loot Pinata Packs
- 20 XP Boosts
- 20 Giftable XP Boosts For Friends
- 100 Extra Vault Inventory Slots
LIMITED EDITION - $149.99 ($300 value)
- Game Access
- 1 Exclusive Epic Weapon
- 2 Digital Standard Editions For Friends ($79.98 Value)
- 2 Exclusive In-Game Defenders
- 2 Exclusive Legendary Heroes
- 10 Extra Backpack Inventory Slots
- Rare Starter Hero Pack (8 Heroes)
- Rare Starter Weapon Pack (Includes 4 Weapons/1 Trap)
- Exclusive Founder’s Pistol
- Exclusive Founder’s Chat Channel
- 20 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons
- 72 Daily Loot Pinata Packs
- 12 Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Packs
- 15 Immediate Loot Pinata Packs
- 40 XP Boosts
- 40 Giftable XP Boosts For Friends
- 200 Extra Vault Inventory Slots
