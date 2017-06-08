Fortnite Heads Into E3 With A Release Date

Fortnite, a tower defense game that Epic has been working on for several years, finally has a release date. Due out for PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PS4, this squad-based build-and-defend third-person shooter will be available for paid early access on July 25, 2017. If you purchase the Founders Pack starting at $39.99, you'll be able to play starting July 21. Epic has also revealed that it will go free-to-play in 2018.

Early access packs will start at $39.99. Deluxe ($59.99), Super Deluxe ($89.99) and Limited Edition ($149.99) bundles are also available, each with their own bundles of add-ons like Heroes, loot, weapons, and in-game boosts.

Here are the specifics:

STANDARD EDITION - $39.99

Game Access

4 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons

6 Daily Loot Pinata Packs

Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Pack

DELUXE EDITION - $59.99 ($100 value)

Game Access

Rare Starter Hero Pack (8 Heroes)

Rare Starter Weapon Pack (Includes 4 Weapons/1 Trap)

Exclusive Founder’s Pistol

10 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons

24 Daily Loot Pinata Packs

4 Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Packs

5 Immediate Loot Pinata Packs

10 XP Boosts

10 Giftable XP Boosts For Friends

50 Extra Vault Inventory Slots

SUPER DELUXE EDITION - $89.99 ($150 value)

Game Access

1 Standard Edition For Friends ($39.99 Value)

2 Exclusive In-Game Defenders

Rare Starter Hero Pack (8 Heroes)

Rare Starter Weapon Pack (Includes 4 Weapons/1 Trap)

Exclusive Founder’s Pistol

Exclusive Founder’s Chat Channel

15 Exclusive In-Game Banner Icons

36 Daily Loot Pinata Packs

6 Exclusive Founder’s Loot Pinata Packs

5 Immediate Loot Pinata Packs

20 XP Boosts

20 Giftable XP Boosts For Friends

100 Extra Vault Inventory Slots

LIMITED EDITION - $149.99 ($300 value)