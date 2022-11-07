Fortnite's Dazzling FNCS Trophy Has Been Revealed

The Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) kicks off this weekend, and for the lucky pair who walk away as champions in the heated duos tournament, a magnificent trophy awaits them. The first-ever FNCS championship trophy has been revealed by Epic and its jeweler partner, Swarovski, and it's quite a sight to behold.

Just like Epic takes Fortnite's dancing bananas and loot pools very seriously, so too does Swarovski give its jewelry the white glove treatment--despite the fact that the behind-the-scenes video below features someone in black gloves. It's a figure of speech, just go with it. See for yourself how this new Fortnite hardware came to be.

The Fortnite Championship Series will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, the home of Epic Games, on November 12 and 13. The international and invite-only tournament will be played in teams of two, and you can find the full list of FNCS competitors here on GameSpot. Is your favorite competitive Fortnite player vying for the trophy this weekend?

We'll have more on the FNCS this week, so stay tuned.