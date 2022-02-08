Fortnite Creative Mayhem: How To Get The Free Mace Of Hearts Pickaxe

Fortnite Creative Mayhem is back to entice you to play more Creative mode, and you need not be compelled by the gameplay itself. There are three free Valentine's Day-themed rewards up for grabs, though you may already have fulfilled the requirement for unlocking one of them, assuming you logged into the game during late January/early February. Here's how to earn free new Fortnite cosmetics this month, including the Mace of Hearts Pickaxe.

Free Fortnite cosmetics - February 2022

Creative Mayhem is a much broader Creative mode-driven tournament meant to add a bit of variety to the lives of players who tend to only play battle royale. Between now and 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on March 12, you can jump into a particular Creative map and compete to submit one of the best speedrunning scores in the complex obstacle course.

Being in it to win it isn't required to earn your free cosmetics, however. For that, you'll just need to sign up and play at least 30 minutes on the map Synthrace Qualifier. The Creative Code for the map is 7266-3680-0768. After signing up, you'll immediately earn the Love Reigns emoticon, and after 30 minutes played on the map, you'll unlock the Mace of Hearts pickaxe.

Ride that synthwave all the way to some Fortnite freebies.

Free Heart's Desire wrap

But wait, there's more--as in, more free stuff. Due to recent server outages, Epic is gifting all players a heart-themed wrap so long as they logged in between January 27 and February 3. The Heart's Desire wrap features a mix of light red and dark red hearts and can be applied to boats and weapons.

This comes unrelated to Creative Mayhem, but we're grouping it in here because it would go nicely with the other heart-themed items from the live event. Get your Fortnite free stuff while you can!