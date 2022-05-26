Fortnite Collision Event Revealed As The Chapter 3 Season 2 Finale

The Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 finale event, Collision, has officially been revealed. After every skirmish has ended, every airship has been disabled, and every tank has been exploded, the war between the IO and The Seven will come down to one final epic moment. The factions have been on a collision course for years, so the name is quite fitting. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Season 2 finale.

Fortnite Collision event

It all comes down to this.

Collision will take place in-game on Saturday, June 4 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Like most Fortnite story events, this will unfold just once, so there's no opportunity to replay it if you miss it. All Fortnite players who log into the game starting that same day at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET will unlock two free locker items: a loading screen and lobby track commemorating the event. As always, it's good practice to get to the event 30 minutes early to secure your spot. It's gonna be a big deal.

In the days leading up to the event, the Item Shop will also feature brand-new skins designed to fit your character into the story directly. The Mecha Weapons Team skins, likely those featured in the tease above, will give players a look similar to The Seven so their allegiance could not be questioned by even the group's skeptical leader, The Origin. With four skins to choose from, your whole squad can drive out the IO in style.

Presumably, all of this means Season 3 will launch the following day on June 5, but Epic has not yet confirmed that to be the case. If you're in need of finishing up any in-game quests, you should do so before the event, including the following seasonal objectives:

Redeeming all battle stars and unlocking all battle pass rewards

Completing all Prowler quests

Collecting any remaining Omni Chips on the island

Completing all Omega Knight Level Up challenges

Spend all gold bars