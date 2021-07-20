Fortnite: Collect Records From Pleasant Park Or Craggy Cliffs

In Fortnite Week 7, you'll want to collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs in order to earn 30,000 XP and complete one of this week's Legendary Quests. This and all other Week 7 Legendary Quests will go live on Wednesday, July 21, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Here's where you can find more than enough records for this Week 7 challenge.

Where To Collect Records In Fortnite Week 7

In total, you'll need to find only two vinyl record crates to complete this quest, but as usual, there are many more available on the map. That's good, because it gives you options. You can drop on just one of the two locations and maybe even dodge enemies who might be near your collectible. We'll show you all the records we've found so far and let you pick the two that work for you.

Find Fortnite records at the following spots within Pleasant Park:

In the westside white house to the left when entering from the front door

In the northwest brick house, in the left bottom floor room which housed Jonesy in Season 6

In the center-north brick/white house, find records once again to the left when using the front door

In the brown house northwest of the gas station, in the TV room

Fortnite Pleasant Park record locations

If you'd rather head to Craggy Cliffs, you can find another pair of records there that can help you just as much in completing this Legendary Quest. Find Craggy Cliffs records:

In the dilapidated house atop the westside cliff

In the southwestern two-story building with the assembly line inside

Fortnite Craggy Cliffs record locations

Collectively, that's six record locations, but remember that you'll only need two. Typically, I like to go wherever is farthest from the Battle Bus trajectory, as that tends to mean less foot traffic from enemy players, but in Season 7 that's not always the case. Oftentimes, players will now extend their descents to far-off locations if that's where Abductors or UFOs may be, so it's important to factor in those things. It's never fun to get insta-killed when you're going for collectible challenges.

Once you complete this challenge, you'll soon be looking to collect parenting books, or perhaps finishing off the many other Week 7 challenges. Don't forget the Week 7 Alien Artifacts too.