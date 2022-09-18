Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.

Fortnite NPC locations - Chapter 3, Season 4

There are 22 NPCs found around the island in Fortnite currently, though this number tends to rise as the season goes on and new characters join the fray. Below we've included a list naming the spots where you'll find each numbered NPC. We'll also include a marked-up map, once we've found them all, identifying the exact location for those times when you don't know a place by name.

1. Bao Bros - Inside the vault west of Coney Crossroads

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Guaco - Greasy Grove

10. Jonesy The First - Fort Jonesy

11.

12. Kyle - The Chop Shop (northeast of Logjam Junction)

13. Mancake - Rocky Reels

14.

15.

16.

17.

18. Rustler - Shifty Shafts

19. Sabina - Shell or High Water (northwest of Sleepy Sound)

20. Stash'd - Chonker's Speedway

21.

22. Underwriter - Tilted Towers

There's a lot more to see, so don't miss a thing in our Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 hub, full of guides and introductions to everything that's new this season.