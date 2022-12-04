Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Explorer Quests And Launch Challenges

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is officially released, and it has no doubt brought a wide variety of changes to the popular battle royale. However, one thing that hasn't changed is that a new season also means a new set of challenges to complete, so it's no surprise that Chapter 4 is kicking things off with the usual launch week challenges. This time around, though, there are also some Explorer Quests that entice you to, well, explore the new map. We'll give the full scoop on all of these below so that you can start grinding out XP towards completing this season's exciting battle pass.

Explorer challenges

There are nine Explorer challenges to finish. These mostly just ask you to look around the new map and interact with its new features. Each of these grants you 20,000 XP for completion.

Visit The Citadel [1], Anvil Square [2], and Shattered Slabs [3] by landing at the spots below.

The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs

You'll need to search Oathbound Chests, which seem more likely to spawn in the medieval areas of the island, though we're still testing this theory. These regions are on the left side and bottom right of the map, easily identifiable by the autumnal trees and old-timey structures primarily made of wood. Additionally, while these chests aren't the only place to find a Shockwave Hammer you'll need for a challenge, they do seem to sport a higher chance of dropping one.

Meanwhile, you'll have to land at hot spots on the map to wrap up a challenge, too. This new feature in the game marks a handful of POIs with a gold name on your map screen, meaning they'll contain some high-tier loot. Beware, though, that these locations tend to be hotly contested, so proceed with caution after landing.

Make sure you press the appropriate button to choose and activate your Reality Augments throughout the match to complete that challenge.

The full list of challenges is below.

Land on the new island

Visit The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs

Search Oathbound Chests

Collect a Shockwave Hammer and an Ex-Caliber Rifle in a single match

Activate Augments

Land at hot spots

Eliminate opponents

Hurdle over objects

Reach 10 players remaining in a match

Launch week challenges

There are seven launch week challenges to knock out, and they're pretty self-explanatory, requiring you to do some stuff you're very likely to accomplish by just playing naturally. Each of these grants you 16,000 XP for completion.

Damage opponents while Augmented

Damage opponents with new or unvaulted weapons

Open chests in hot spots

Visit new named locations in a single match

Earn XP in creator mode experiences

Bounce with the Shockwave Hammer

Travel distance on the Dirt Bike

For more on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, check out everything new in this update.