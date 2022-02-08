Fortnite Book Of Boba Fett Skins Arrive In New Star Wars Crossover

Fortnite and Star Wars are teaming up once more with new Book of Boba Fett skins based on the Disney+ series' secondary characters, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan. The surprise drop also includes a new emote, glider, and more to round out your Star Wars collection, as well as the return of some past Star Wars skins, too. Here's everything you need to know about the new Fortnite Fennec Shand skin and Krrsantan skin.

Fortnite - New Book of Boba Fett skins

Following the launch of Boba Fett as a Fortnite skin on December 24, 2021, two more characters from the series are now in the game: Fennec Shand brings her Mythosaur Signet back bling, while the This Is The Way emote and Fennec's Ship glider come as additional options if you've got V-Bucks burning a hole through your e-wallet. Krrsantan meanwhile comes with the Hutt Clan Symbol back bling. Here's a full price breakdown:

Fennec Shand skin (with back bling) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Krrsantan skin (with back bling) -1,500 V-Bucks

Fennec's Ship glider - 800 V-Bucks

This Is The Way emote - 200 V-Bucks

Me loading up my V-Bucks balance: "This is the way."

If bought separately, all of that would add up to 4,000 V-Bucks, or about $30. However, you can also get all of those items in a bundle for 2,300 V-Bucks while they're in the Item Shop. The new characters come alongside a return of some--but definitely not all--Star Wars cosmetics.

The Stormtrooper and Boba Fett are both back and making their 2022 debuts, but the likes of Rey and Kylo Ren are still absent, leaving fans hoping for a May The Fourth return to the in-game store. We'll have to wait and see about that one, though. It's been years since we last saw them for sale.