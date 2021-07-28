Fortnite August Crew Pack Is The Fan-Designed Summer Skye

The Fortnite August Crew Pack has been revealed, and it makes for yet another fan-made cosmetic set in a game well-populated with fan creations. Once named Ava by the original artist, Summer Skye is the character's official name, meaning she's actually a reimagining of a previous Battle Pass character. Here's everything you'll find in the August Crew pack for Fortnite.

August Crew Pack - Summer Skye

Skye is back for the first time in over a year.

Summer Skye is a new alternate skin for Skye first developed by nollobandz, a fan artist who has been featured in the game before, most recently for their original character Eco. The young gamer character first featured in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. Summer Skye will include a full range of cosmetics to round out her set. Included with August Crew membership are the following items:

Summer Skye outfit

Cursed Eagleshield Back Bling

Epic Sword of Might Pickaxe

Pspspsps! Wrap

Cattitude Wrap

Afternoon Quest Loading Screen

If that's not enough, Skye will also include an alternate style Stormy Skye. One of each included weapon and vehicle Wrap is meant to pair with one of Skye's two new styles. For those feeling nostalgic, Skye's classic hat can be put on or off with any style.

Here's your first look at the alternate style, Stormy Skye.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription that gives players access to exclusive cosmetics, a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks, and unlocks the latest Battle Pass. For players who already have the active Battle Pass when they join Fortnite Crew, a one-time refund of 950 V-Bucks is deposited into their in-game accounts.

The July Crew Pack was the second to include a licensed character--Marvel's Loki--but most months have featured original creations from the Fortnite universe. Summer Skye marks the first fan-made skin to headline a Crew Pack monthly bundle. To date, Epic has never made Crew cosmetics available outside of membership, and it's unlikely that will change.

The Fortnite world never sleeps, so we've got a full slate of news and guides for you to catch up with. Don't miss the Week 8 Alien Artifacts, the Week 8 challenges, or the swirling rumors of an Ariana Grande concert, which seems to tie into the new countdown timer appearing in-game following the 17.21 patch.