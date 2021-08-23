Fortnite Adds J Balvin Skin This Week, Here's How To Unlock It Early For Free

The Fortnite Icon Series grows one superstar bigger this week with the introduction of the J Balvin skin. The Colombian singer was previously featured in Fortnite's Halloween event last year, Fortnitemares, and now he'll be heading to the Item Shop with several cosmetics. Eager players can unlock the Fortnite J Balvin skin early. Here's all you need to know.

Fortnite J Balvin Skin

J Balvin will debut in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, August 26 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Included in his cosmetic set will be several additional items for players who buy the bundle, though the character skin will be sold individually as well. Prices have not yet been revealed, but precedent suggests the J Balvin skin complete bundle will be sold for about $20. Included in the J Balvin set are the following items:

Two additional styles: Energia Balvin and Skeleton Balvin

Real back bling

Real pickaxe

Balvin Cruiser glider

Each style even includes the real-life Balvin Jordan 1 sneakers. There will also be an In Da Party emote featuring the song In Da Getto by J Balvin and Skrillex.

How To Unlock J Balvin Skin Early

As is now customary, Epic is giving competitive players the chance to earn a new high-profile skin not just for free, but early too. Before J Balvin appears in the Item Shop on Thursday, players can take part in the J Balvin Cup on Tuesday, August 24. In this Duos mode tournament, players will have three hours to accumulate as many points as they can across up to 10 matches.

Points are scored by outlasting and eliminating opponents and the top-scoring duos in each region will earn J Balvin, plus his back bling and pickaxe totally free. You can find the full rulebook on the game's website.

Fortnite never rests, so before you catch up with the J Balvin skin, make sure you're all done with the outgoing Week 11 challenges, or grab Wonder Woman in the Item Shop before she disappears.