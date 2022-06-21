Fortnite 21.10 Patch Notes: Darth Vader Has Arrived

Fortnite's 21.10 patch notes have been released alongside the first major update in over two weeks. This patch brings with it a whole new danger, and its name is the Imperial Army lead by Darth Vader himself.

The Dark Lord of the Sith has arrived on the island, and he and his Stormtroopers will be providing an additional challenge for those brave enough to confront them. Vader and crew will appear in a different location every match, and anyone who can defeat him will earn the right to yield Darth Vader's Lightsaber. The red saber works just like previous lightsaber weapons in Fortnite, only this time the wielder can throw it at an enemy like a boomerang for big damage.

Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers will soon be found around the island.

The Imperial landing locations also hold special Imperial chests, which contain, among other loot, the returning E-11 Blaster. These unique weapons will also be dropped by any Stormtroopers defeated in the battle.

The Fortnite 21.10 patch will also unlock the Super Styles for skins in the battle pass for anyone looking to level all the way up to 200. Starting at Level 140, players can earn Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp, and Auric Blaze alternate styles for Adira, Evie, Malik, Sabina, and Stormfarer.

The new patch will also make adjustments to the new Reality Saplings, changing how many fruits will appear on trees depending on what rarity the tree is growing. Uncommon and Rare fruits will remain at three each, but Epic fruits will be reduced to two at a time, and Legendary will join Mythic with a single fruit per harvest.

Finally, the audio visualization feature is getting an overhaul in the Fortnite 21.10 patch, with the indicator's range for "footsteps, chests, and vehicles" being reduced. The change has been made in an effort to "better match the distance when that sound would be audible" and means that the source of those sounds will need to be closer to a player in order for the visuals to appear.

The Fortnite 21.10 patch isn't the only big addition to the game this week, as Naruto Rivals--the next set of Naruto-themed skins--has been confirmed for release in the item shop on June 23.