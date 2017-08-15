Football Manager 2018's Release Date Revealed

Sega has announced when you'll be able to get your hands on Football Manager 2018. The management sim will launch for PC, Mac, and Linux on November 10. For the first time, the mobile and tablet versions--Football Manager Mobile 2018 and Football Manager Touch 2018--will launch simultaneously with the desktop version, as they also arrive on November 10.

In addition, the publisher says those who pre-order the PC edition through a "Sega-approved retailer" will be able to play two weeks early through a fully-featured beta version, from which single-player progress can be continued when the full game launches. Finally, anyone who pre-orders via Steam or the Sega Store before October 9 and has Football Manager 2017 in their Steam library will receive a 25% discount.

Little else is currently known about this year's Football Manager; Sega says more details will be revealed in late September. New editions of the soccer game typically include updated squads and kits, and improvements to the match engine, among other features.

In our review of last year's edition, critic Richard Wakeling called Football Manager 2017 "not a game of revolution, but one of refinement."

He continued: "Transfers are smarter and more involved, and the faster player development and the aforementioned streamlining of information are welcome. The perennial strengths of Football Manager are stronger than ever, yet it's the furtive improvements to the match engine that really set Football Manager 2017 apart from its immediate predecessor. Sure, I still have gripes with the tactical interface, and there isn't anything new there worth writing about. But if your rear end has ever been entrenched in the virtual dugout or you're just a fresh-faced hopeful looking to begin your journey, Football Manager 2017 is easy to recommend to the budding manager." Read more in our full Football Manager 2017 review.