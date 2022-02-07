Florida Man Wearing Sonic Mask Tries To Rob Bank

A Florida man attempted to rob a bank wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog mask. The West Volusia Beacon reports that officers were dispatched to the Florida Credit Union in DeLand, Florida on February 2 in response to an armed robbery in progress.

The report said the suspect, wielding a hammer, confronted a bank employee to demand money. However, the suspect eventually ran away on foot, with witnesses describing him as wearing a mask resembling Sonic from the video game series. The suspect is reportedly still at large.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the event, the bank itself did not sustain damage, and no money was stolen. "Everybody is safe, nothing was taken, and local police are on it," bank executive Brian Leatherman said (via Kotaku).

Police pursued the suspect, and even brought in Air One to try to track the person down, but the would-be robber apparently got away. There may be a Sonic joke to make here about speed and coins and such, but I am not going to make it.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the DeLand Police Department.