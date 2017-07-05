First Trailer For New FLCL Seasons Revealed

Anime studio Production IG revealed a trailer for FLCL 2 and FLCL 3, two follow-ups to the popular 2000 anime FLCL.

Toonami will air both seasons in the West in 2018. Each is set to run for six episodes and follow separate stories, though they are both sequels to the original show.

You can watch the English trailer on Toonami's Facebook page or the Japanese version above.

FLCL 2 and 3 take place many years after the events of the original and feature a mix of new and returning characters. Japanese rock band The Pillows will be returning to do the music for the two series.

In other news from Anime Expo, Bandai Namco revealed two new games based on Netflix-exclusive anime.