Two New Games Based On Netflix-Exclusive Anime Announced

Today at Anime Expo, Bandai Namco announced two new games based on Netflix-exclusive anime series.

The first, Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time, is a beat-'em-up with an original storyline inspired by the anime. It stars anime protagonist Akko and the other main characters and will be coming to PS4 and PC in early 2018.

Little Witch Academia is a popular series from Studio Trigger, which made Kill la Kill and Kiznaiver. Trigger is an offshoot of Gainax, the famous studio responsible for acclaimed shows like Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gurren Lagann.

The second game, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, is an action-adventure based on the popular anime. It's the first console game adaptation of the manga and anime series, and it's coming to PS4 in early 2018. See its announcement trailer as well as screenshots below.

Little Witch Academia and The Seven Deadly Sins are both streaming exclusively on Netflix.

