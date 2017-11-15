First Raid Lair Coming In Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris, Revealing Bungie's Future Plans For Raids

Here's what the new "Raid content" consists of.

Last updated by on

8 Comments
Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris - First Campaign Mission Gameplay
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Controversy - The Lobby
  5. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  6. Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live
  7. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  8. Trove: Adventures - Launch Trailer
  9. Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris - Opening Cinematic Trailer
  10. GS News Update: New Content Coming Soon To Farming/Marriage Sim Stardew Valley
  11. Agents of Mayhem - Kinzie Kensington: SAFEWORD DLC Trailer
  12. DC Movies Recap: What You Need To Know Before Justice League
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris - First Campaign Mission Gameplay

Related
Destiny 2
Follow

One of the big teases about Destiny 2's upcoming Curse of Osiris DLC expansion was that it would include new "Raid content." Bungie remained very vague about what this means, but during the first of three livestreams dedicated to the DLC, we learned exactly what's coming. And more than just being a component of the expansion, this has shown us what the future of Destiny 2 Raids looks like.

Based on the phrasing, we knew this "Raid content" was unlikely to be a full new Raid. What we're getting instead is something called a Raid Lair. This takes place on Leviathan but features an entirely new set of encounters and puzzles, as well as a "completely different" final boss for players to tackle. While not as long as the original Leviathan Raid (which will still be playable), this will provide players with an additional Raid challenge to complete each week.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10Gallery image 11Gallery image 12Gallery image 13Gallery image 14Gallery image 15Gallery image 16Gallery image 17Gallery image 18Gallery image 19Gallery image 20Gallery image 21Gallery image 22

As with the standard Raid, this is a six-player activity, and a Prestige version will (eventually) be available. The Raid Lair will have its own rewards to earn as you venture into a different part of Leviathan, although none of these were shown. The Raid Lair will launch shortly after the release of Curse of Osiris, which is due out on December 5 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

During the stream, Bungie staffers explained how Raid Lairs will allow the studio to release new Raid content on a more frequent basis. You may notice the Raid screen will now have an additional node, which will be home to the second Raid Lair. That will release with Destiny 2's second DLC expansion in Spring 2018. That would also suggest that DLC will not have a full Raid.

The stream also brought new story details and gave us our first glimpse at Mercury and the new Lighthouse. Separately, you can also check out the first Curse of Osiris campaign mission above.

Filed under:
Destiny 2
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (8)
    Join the conversation
    There are 8 comments about this story
    Load Comments (8)