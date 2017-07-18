First PS4 Gameplay Video For Sudden Strike 4 Released

Sudden Strike 4 is due out soon and, for the first time in the series' history, it will be available on a console too. The game will launch on PC and PlayStation 4 next month.

The real-time strategy game will take players deep into battle during World War II. There are three different campaigns, allowing you to play as Allied, German, and Russian forces. It will launch worldwide on PC on August 11 and the PS4 version will launch in the UK and Europe the same day. North American players will have to wait a bit longer, as the PlayStation 4 version will launch on August 15. Check out some of the PS4 gameplay in the video above.

Developer Kalypso Media says the game will have "finely-tuned PlayStation 4 controls" that allow players to effectively issue detailed commands to their units (more than 100 different units in total). There are also 20+ single player missions, a challenge-focused skirmish mode, and a multiplayer mode that supports up to eight players.

Sudden Strike 4 maintains some of the series' unique gameplay traits, according to Kalypso, "offering a chess-like strategic experience where each unit is extremely valuable...with its trademark focus on careful unit preservation and tactical exploitation of strength vs. weakness." The game's optional "pause and play" mode is also returning in single-player and, for the first time, players can choose one of nine historical commanders to play (like George Patton). Each commander boosts your troops in their own unique way.

