Final Splitgate Battle Pass Set For September 15 Launch

The Infinite Battle Pass will be the final major update to the popular shooter--and it will be available free of charge.

By on

Comments

Following the surprising announcement that Splitgate developer 1047 Games is ending feature development on its popular Portal-meets-Halo shooter, the studio has released details on the game's final major update: The Infinite Battle Pass, a standard, 100-level battle pass that will be available for free starting this Thursday, September 15.

The Infinite Battle Pass update introduces a number of new features alongside the typical battle pass fare like cosmetic skins. In fact, Splitgate's developers appear to have taken community complaints about cosmetics to heart, with the September 15 update adding a large collection of cosmetic items to the standard cosmetic drop pool that should satisfy any hardcore players who have already unlocked all of the game's cosmetics.

Click To Unmute
  1. Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
  3. Logitech About To Reveal Its Steam Deck Competitor | GameSpot News
  4. PlayStation State of Play September 2022 Livestream
  5. GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer
  6. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
  7. Nintendo Direct September 2022 Full Showcase
  8. Ib - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
  10. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Let's explore! (Nintendo Switch)
  11. Pikmin 4 – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
  12. STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: You Need To Play Splitgate

Duplicate Drops are another feature being added to the game alongside the Infinite Battle Pass. Previously, every loot drop would unlock an item the player did not previously have. Now, players have a chance of landing on a duplicate item. But instead of receiving a second copy of the same item, players will receive XP and, depending on the rarity of the duplicate item, Splitcoin.

The amount of XP and Splitcoin players will receive for unlocking Duplicate Drops are as follows:

  • Common duplicate: 1000 XP
  • Rare duplicate: 2000 XP
  • Epic duplicate: 5000 XP + 50 Splitcoin
  • Legendary duplicate: 10000 XP + 100 Splitcoin

Additionally, the chance of unlocking a new item is now tied to how many items the player has left to unlock:

  • 100% item drop pool remaining = 100% chance to get a new item
  • 90% items remaining = 90% chance to get a new item
  • 80% items remaining = 80% chance to get a new item
  • 70% items remaining = 70% chance to get a new item
  • 60% items remaining = 60% chance to get a new item
  • 50% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item
  • 40% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item
  • 30% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item
  • 20% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item
  • 10% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item
  • 5% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item
  • 4% items remaining = 40% chance to get a new item
  • 3% items remaining = 30% chance to get a new item
  • 2% items remaining = 20% chance to get a new item
  • 1% items remaining = 10% chance to get a new item

The blog post, which can be read in full on the official Splitgate website, also confirmed that players will not see patch notes until just before the September 15 update goes live.

While feature development for Splitgate is set to end after this update, the developers have promised that server upkeep and regular bug fixes will continue as 1047 Games pivots its focus to a new game. Details surrounding this upcoming game are still a bit fuzzy, but the developer did give Splitgate players some idea of what to expect from its next title:.

"It will have a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built on Unreal Engine 5," the developer revealed on Twitter. "Oh, and it will be free."

All Splitgate Season 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Splitgate
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)