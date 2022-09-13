Final Splitgate Battle Pass Set For September 15 Launch

Following the surprising announcement that Splitgate developer 1047 Games is ending feature development on its popular Portal-meets-Halo shooter, the studio has released details on the game's final major update: The Infinite Battle Pass, a standard, 100-level battle pass that will be available for free starting this Thursday, September 15.

The new Infinite Battle Pass arrives in this Thursday's update!

Learn about it - and the duplicate item drops system - in our latest blog 📰

♾ https://t.co/SQ3b1o6K1R pic.twitter.com/2D0aVpiRjU — Splitgate (@Splitgate) September 13, 2022

The Infinite Battle Pass update introduces a number of new features alongside the typical battle pass fare like cosmetic skins. In fact, Splitgate's developers appear to have taken community complaints about cosmetics to heart, with the September 15 update adding a large collection of cosmetic items to the standard cosmetic drop pool that should satisfy any hardcore players who have already unlocked all of the game's cosmetics.

Duplicate Drops are another feature being added to the game alongside the Infinite Battle Pass. Previously, every loot drop would unlock an item the player did not previously have. Now, players have a chance of landing on a duplicate item. But instead of receiving a second copy of the same item, players will receive XP and, depending on the rarity of the duplicate item, Splitcoin.

The amount of XP and Splitcoin players will receive for unlocking Duplicate Drops are as follows:

Common duplicate: 1000 XP

Rare duplicate: 2000 XP

Epic duplicate: 5000 XP + 50 Splitcoin

Legendary duplicate: 10000 XP + 100 Splitcoin

Additionally, the chance of unlocking a new item is now tied to how many items the player has left to unlock:

100% item drop pool remaining = 100% chance to get a new item

90% items remaining = 90% chance to get a new item

80% items remaining = 80% chance to get a new item

70% items remaining = 70% chance to get a new item

60% items remaining = 60% chance to get a new item

50% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item

40% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item

30% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item

20% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item

10% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item

5% items remaining = 50% chance to get a new item

4% items remaining = 40% chance to get a new item

3% items remaining = 30% chance to get a new item

2% items remaining = 20% chance to get a new item

1% items remaining = 10% chance to get a new item

The blog post, which can be read in full on the official Splitgate website, also confirmed that players will not see patch notes until just before the September 15 update goes live.

While feature development for Splitgate is set to end after this update, the developers have promised that server upkeep and regular bug fixes will continue as 1047 Games pivots its focus to a new game. Details surrounding this upcoming game are still a bit fuzzy, but the developer did give Splitgate players some idea of what to expect from its next title:.

"It will have a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built on Unreal Engine 5," the developer revealed on Twitter. "Oh, and it will be free."