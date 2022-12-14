Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core Has A Getty Watermark In It

The recent remake of a Final Fantasy VII spin-off appears to have a Getty Images watermark on several in-game paintings.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the remake of a well-loved PSP Final Fantasy spin-off, has garnered a positive reception from fans and critics alike. However, as noticed by Kotaku, it also features something that might surprise you--a Getty Images watermark.

Generally, such watermarks are the result of lifting an image preview from Getty's database without paying, but it's possible that it's an honest mistake. Either way, the watermark is right in the center of the painting, which makes it fairly obvious to observers. According to Kotaku, the painting in question is a digitally-modified version of a John Crowther work, and it appears at least three times in a mansion in chapter eight of the game.

Kingdom Hearts 3 also apparently had a watermark that appeared in a cutscene, but it only appeared for a split second. Unfortunately, this is nothing new, as video game developers have been ripping assets without credit since the dawn of the medium. Earlier this year, Capcom "resolved" a lawsuit from a designer and photographer who claimed that the company used her art assets in hit games like Devil May Cry and Resident Evil 4 without credit.

