Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier's Crisis Core Collab Features Polygonal Skins

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is getting character cameos from Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core. As part of FFVII's 25th anniversary, polygonal versions of Zack, Angeal, Aerith, and Genesis are now available as skins in the battle royale RPG

Additionally, until July 7, Zack's buster sword will appear during training field battles. The player who grabs the sword will metamorphose into Zack and unlock additional combat power-ups.

Players can also obtain Cloud's security officer outfit (from FFVII), as well as returning polygonal skins for Cloud, Tifa, and Barrett. Released back in February 2022, these skins are also a part of FFVII's 25th anniversary celebration. In addition, players will receive login bonuses--Premium Shinra Pack Tickets that can be exchanged for special character skins.

FFVII The First Soldier is a free-to-play battle royale mobile game released in 2021. The collaboration news comes on the heels of Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core's port announcement. A remastered FFVII Crisis Core will arrive on PC and consoles in Winter 2022. This marks the first time FFVII Crisis Core can be played on platforms other than the PSP, a monumental occasion.

In other FFVII news,Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has finally arrived on Steam--and yes, you can even play it on Steam Deck. Square also recently revealed the official title of Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two--Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth--along with news that the Remakes will officially be a trilogy. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is scheduled to release sometime in Winter 2022.