Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier Season 2 Adds Bahamut, Dragoon Style, And More

After being formally announced earlier this month, Season 2 of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has officially begun, bringing in a new summon, new fighting style, and more.

Season 2's biggest addition--in size and in gameplay impact--is the Bahamut summon to the battlefield. Players can attempt to defeat Bahamut if they see it flying around the arena; felling the beast sometimes drops the Bahamut Summon Materia, effectively adding the supremely powerful summon to your squad at your command.

Other major additions to the game in Season 2 are the Teleport Materia, adding a new mobility option when in combat, and a new Dragoon fighting style specializing in lance-based melee attacks, including a flashy jumping ground pound attack that damages multiple enemies. New weapons coming in this new season include the mid-range Flare Thrower and the beam-shooting Inferno Launcher.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launched in November 2021 on iOS and Android devices, adding a new battle royale spin to the Final Fantasy VII universe. GameSpot's Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier review calls it "a battle royale title that's good enough, smart enough, and different enough to attract and keep a healthy player base--it's bursting at the smartphone's seams."