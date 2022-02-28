Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier Season 2 Adds Bahamut, Dragoon Style, And More

Square Enix drops a Mega Flare into its FF7-themed battle royale today.

By on

Comments

After being formally announced earlier this month, Season 2 of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has officially begun, bringing in a new summon, new fighting style, and more.

Season 2's biggest addition--in size and in gameplay impact--is the Bahamut summon to the battlefield. Players can attempt to defeat Bahamut if they see it flying around the arena; felling the beast sometimes drops the Bahamut Summon Materia, effectively adding the supremely powerful summon to your squad at your command.

Click To Unmute
  1. Black Voices in Gaming
  2. Playing The Vita 10 Years Late
  3. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer
  4. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (2.27.2022)
  5. 14 Biggest Game Releases for March 2022
  6. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The Minigun - Loadout Extended Chat
  7. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Hands-On Impressions
  8. 18 Minutes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gameplay
  9. Elden Ring - 25 Golden Seeds (We've found so far)
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Destiny 2 Guns
  11. PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN | Collaboration Teaser
  12. 8 Minutes Of Elden Ring Running On Steam Deck

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER | Season 2 Trailer

Other major additions to the game in Season 2 are the Teleport Materia, adding a new mobility option when in combat, and a new Dragoon fighting style specializing in lance-based melee attacks, including a flashy jumping ground pound attack that damages multiple enemies. New weapons coming in this new season include the mid-range Flare Thrower and the beam-shooting Inferno Launcher.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launched in November 2021 on iOS and Android devices, adding a new battle royale spin to the Final Fantasy VII universe. GameSpot's Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier review calls it "a battle royale title that's good enough, smart enough, and different enough to attract and keep a healthy player base--it's bursting at the smartphone's seams."

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)