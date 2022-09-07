Final Fantasy 7 Remake Mod Adds A Charming Low-Poly Downgrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a fantastic game to look at, but if you're seeking to play the game with some 1998-era graphics options enabled, then some handy mods can help you out.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the Polygonal Players mod will replace the highly detailed models of Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Yuffie, and Sonon with blocky versions of the characters. These models are based on the 1998 PC port of Final Fantasy VII--mouths weren't present on the PS1 characters--and will appear in both gameplay and in-engine cutscenes.

The rest of the game will still be rendered in full high-definition visuals or better if your PC can handle it, creating a strange fusion between the past and present as the low-poly models take the spotlight in Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you're interested in trying the mod out, you can find the files on Nexus Mods, and the process for installing a 6.5MB collection of low-polygon skins is surprisingly easy.

The next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga, Rebirth, is currently in development and aiming for a Winter 2023 release. A whole lot of Final Fantasy content will be launching over the next couple of years, including a remake of PSP classic Crisis Core on console and PC this winter and Final Fantasy XVI in Summer 2023. Square Enix has revealed that it'll be telling a more mature storyline with the next entry in the mainline Final Fantasy series, and that it'll also feature unique spaces in which Eikon battles play out.