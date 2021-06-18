Best Prime Day Deals Destiny Toaster Preorder Madden 2022 Xbox Design Lab Steam Summer Sale Sea Of Thieves Gameplay Trailer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Listing Spotted On Epic Games Store Database

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake may finally be headed to a non-PlayStation platform soon.

By on

Comments

Final Fantasy VII Remake and a remaster of Alan Wake could be coming to the Epic Games Store, as site tracker EpicData tracker spotted listings for the games on the Epic Games Store database.

For Final Fantasy VII Remake, it was found on the database listed under the codename "Pineapple" in the cloud saves sub-folder. Originally a PlayStation-only game, Final Fantasy VII Remake's 12-month exclusivity period ended in April this year, although publisher Square Enix made no mention of what was next for the game.

What was mentioned was that the new Intergrade content from the PlayStation 5 upgrade for Final Fantasy VII would remain a timed exclusive, but it's worth noting that Square Enix's relationship with Epic Games saw the Kingdom Hearts series made available on PC for the first time as an Epic Games Store exclusive back in March.

Alan Wake's data was discovered in an item codenamed "Heron", with a cloud save folder path reading "{UserDir}/Remedy/AlanWakeRemastered/."

The folder itself is owned by Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment, who signed publishing agreements with Epic Games back in March 2020 for a AAA multi-platform game and a "smaller-scale" game.

Alan Wake has remained largely untouched since it first released on Xbox in 2010, but the game's protagonist did make the leap to more modern systems in Control's AWE DLC in 2020, which hinted at the embattled author's battle being far from over.

