FIFA 22 Launches Today With 10-Hour Early Access Trial

FIFA 22 doesn't officially release until October 1, but you can actually start playing it today. The game's EA Play trial is launching today, September 22, for subscribers.

This is the full game, but it's only playable for a period of 10 hours. As such, you should try to remember to completely close the game when you're not playing to preserve the most play time. All progress and achievements carry forward should you decide to buy the game outright.

The FIFA 22 EA Play trial will be available anywhere you can subscribe to EA Play--and this includes Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play, too, since their membership comes with EA Play bundled in.

In other news, EA Sports has announced the player ratings for the top 1,000 players in the game. You can see them all in this gigantic database on EA's website--Lionel Messi is once again the highest-rated player overall. We also recently learned that FIFA 22 will bring back preview packs, which allow Ultimate Team players to see inside a card pack before spending money on it.

One of the biggest gameplay innovations in FIFA 22 is the HyperMotion technology, which uses machine learning and AI to make the game's animations look more fluid and realistic. Check out the video above to learn more about how this works.

FIFA's competitor, the PES series, is now known as eFootball. The franchise made a huge change for this year's game, not only in the name but the business model, which is free-to-play featuring a heavy live service element.