FIFA 22 Comes To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Next Week
FIFA 22 arrives June 23 for Game Pass Ultimate members.
FIFA 22, the newest entry in EA's professional soccer series, will come to Xbox Game Pass very soon. Microsoft and EA Sports have announced that FIFA 22 will launch for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on June 23 through EA Play. This is only for Ultimate members, or those who subscribe to EA Play separately.
FIFA 22 isn't expected to be the last title coming to Game Pass this month. Microsoft typically releases more games on Game Pass midway through the month, so more could be announced any day now.
As for the future of the FIFA series, EA Sports will release FIFA 23 later this year and then the franchise will change names to EA Sports FC as part of a wider shake-up between EA and FIFA.
New subscribers can get their first three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 total.
GameSpot's FIFA 22 review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Richard Wakeling said, "There are few better feelings in sports games than being able to string together an aesthetically pleasing passing move that ends with the ball in the back of the net, though, and for that reason FIFA 22 is a worthwhile upgrade."
So far in June, Game Pass has added For Honor, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Disc Room, among others.
Today, June 15, sees the removal of a handful of titles from Game Pass, including Darkest Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Greedfall, Limbo, and Worms Rumble.
