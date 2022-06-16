FFVII Remake Intergrade Is Steam Deck Verified, Releases June 17

PC players and those with the elusive Steam Deck, rejoice. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is arriving on Steam on June 17, and the Steam page is already live.

This doesn't mark the first time FFVII Remake Intergrade departs from being a PlayStation exclusive. FFVII Remake Intergrade was a PlayStation exclusive for around six months after launch, but did arrive in the Epic Games storefront on December 2021.

Pricing on the Steam page isn't available yet, but it is safe to say it'll run somewhere equitable to the Epic Games storefront price of $70.

Check out the recommended and minimum specs to see if your PC can run the game.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-3330

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / 3GB VRAM required

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: Assuming a Resolution of 1920 x 1080

Maximum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i7-3770

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / 8GB VRAM required

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: Assuming a Resolution of 2560 x 1440 (This title supports max resolution of 3840 x 2160)

The FF7 anniversary stream also confirmed Remake Part II's official name, FF7 Rebirth, as well as a future Part III. The third part's name and expected release date is currently unknown.

FF7 Remake Intergrade is, as the title suggests, a remake of the iconic FF7. Not just a remaster, Remake Intergrade was praised for staying true to the original spirit of FF7, while offering something new for players. GameSpot rated FF7 Remake Intergrade 10/10 and commented, "[FF7 Remake Intergrade] elevates an already phenomenal, beautiful game, making it easier to play and more beautiful to behold."