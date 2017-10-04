Fast And Furious 9 Release Date Confirmed, And It'll Be A Longer-Than-Usual Wait

The Fast and Furious series has evolved from a set of relatively niche films about car racing to one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. The inevitable sequel has now been confirmed with a release date, but the wait for it will be longer than we've become accustomed to.

Fast and Furious 9, or whatever it ends up being called, will release on April 10, 2020, the series' official Twitter account revealed today. It posted only the image below, which features the hashtag #F9 and a date.

With the most recent movie, The Fate of the Furious, having released on April 14, 2017, this will be a three-year wait for the next entry. There were only two years in between each of the last five films, and that was despite the fact that Furious 7 had to deal with the death of Paul Walker during production.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a spin-off featuring the characters played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham could be produced. That movie would bridge the gap between this year's film and the ninth core entry. Additionally, it's rumored that Johnson and Vin Diesel--who clashed during production--have settled their differences and are prepared to work together again on future films.