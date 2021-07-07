Farming Simulator 22 Gameplay To Be Revealed On July 22

Farming Simulator 22 is ready to show off its gameplay this month, as developer Giants Software will reveal a first look at the game at this year's FarmCon from July 21-23.

"Viewers will get a deeper look into already announced features like production chains and witness the reveal of even more content and unannounced gameplay mechanics," Giants said in a press release for the online event, which will be live-streamed through its Twitch channel.

The first day of FarmCon will kick off with a look at seasonal changes and the new US map Elmcreek, while day two will feature the gameplay premiere and other new features. Day three will end the event with a deep dive into new crops, customization, and an actual bale-stacking challenge with real tractors.

Beyond that, players can tune in for some competition from July 24-25 with the Farming Simulator League continuing its third season action, paving the way for a tournament finale. Yes, this is an actual and popular thing.

FarmCon 2021 schedule

July 21: Highlights seasonal changes, the new US map Elmcreek, a look behind the scenes of the cinematic trailer, and more.

Highlights seasonal changes, the new US map Elmcreek, a look behind the scenes of the cinematic trailer, and more. July 22: Will focus on the gameplay premiere of Farming Simulator 22, the Giants Engine 9, and its vast improvements and brand-new features.

Will focus on the gameplay premiere of Farming Simulator 22, the Giants Engine 9, and its vast improvements and brand-new features. July 23: Three new crops, various customization options, and sound improvements. Also, a bale-stacking challenge with real tractors.

Three new crops, various customization options, and sound improvements. Also, a bale-stacking challenge with real tractors. July 24-25: Reserved for the Farming Simulator League and will see the competitive esports league continue with season 3. The tournament finale will stream live on July 25.

Farming Simulator 22 will be released on November 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.