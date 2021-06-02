Prime Day 2021 Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update Far Cry 6 Amigos Razer E3 Keynote PS5 Restock

Far Cry 6's NPC Amigos Are All Various Animals

Who needs a human to overthrow a dictatorship in Far Cry 6 when you can unleash the animal kingdom instead?

No regime change can ever be accomplished by one person, and in Far Cry 6, efforts to topple the dictatorship of Yara will require an "Amigo" on your side. Just don't expect any of these recruits to be people, as all of Far Cry 6's companions happen to be fangs for hire.

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session, world director Benjamin Hall confirmed that Far Cry 6's Amigo roster would be made up of various species of rebellious animals, with the human element of the Yara insurrection coming from "like-minded" people that will join the fight.

"We focused on Amigos being animals for FC6, but that doesn't mean you will always be fighting alone," Hall said. "Yara is full of like-minded people that want to take the fight to Castillo and bring down the regime!"

For comparison, Far Cry 5 featured a Guns for Hire that allowed you to recruit from the civilian population, such as local pilot Nick Rye, sharpshooter Grace Armstrong, and explosives expert Sharky Boshaw. Animals were also a large part of the Fangs for Hire system, and you were able to recruit Peaches the mountain lion, Cheeseburger the bear, and Boomer the dog to your cause to take down Joseph Seed and his cult.

For Far Cry 6, at least three Amigos have been revealed: Weiner dog Chorizo whose wheelchair has been modified to haul weapon parts, Guapo the crocodile who can be summoned via a whistle to attack enemies, and the white cougar Champagne who will only be available as part of the Vice Pack DLC.

Far Cry 6 releases for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Stadia, and PC on October 7, and after Ubisoft initially claimed that the game was non-political, narrative director Navid Khavari set the record straight by saying that a "story about a modern revolution" has to be political. It's likely that more details on the game will be shared at Ubisoft Forward on June 12.

