Xur Location How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Season of The Lost Week 6 Challenges October PS Plus Games Fifa 22 Review
Login / Sign Up

Far Cry 6 Release Time: When Does The Game Unlock?

Here's when digital versions of Far Cry 6 will unlock in different regions.

By on

Comments

Far Cry 6 releases Thursday, October 7 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, and Luna, but when you can start exploring the Island of Yara varies based on your timezone. The next entry in Ubisoft's first-person open-world series will be ready to play at 12:01 AM local time, so make sure you have the game pre-loaded and ready to go by then. Here is when Far Cry 6 releases in your timezone.

Far Cry 6 Launch Times

Unlike some other major AAA releases, Far Cry 6 will use a rolling release model. Ubisoft told GameSpot the game will unlock at 12:01 AM local time across all regions. New Zealand will be the first region to play the game.

Click To Unmute
  1. Revisiting The Original Metroid
  2. 25 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Deathloop’s Guns
  4. New Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Castlevania Games? | GameSpot News
  5. New World Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
  6. Elder Scrolls Online Deadands DLC Gameplay Teaser Trailer
  7. Alan Wake Remastered Gameplay
  8. Alan Wake Remastered vs Original | Graphics Comparison
  9. Elder Scrolls Online Bounties Of Blackwood Trailer
  10. The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands DLC Reveal Livestream
  11. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Korra Gameplay Showcase
  12. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Aang Gameplay Showcase

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Far Cry 6 Hands-On Preview

For those looking to start playing the moment Far Cry 6 launches, you might want to pre-load the game ahead of time. The Xbox Series X version of Far Cry 6 came in slightly over 42 GB, which could take a while to download depending on your internet speeds. The Xbox Series X and PS5 version of Far Cry 6 will not feature ray tracing, favoring an optimized 4K 60 FPS experience on the current-gen consoles.

Ubisoft has announced the post-launch roadmap for Far Cry 6, including both the paid season pass and a number of free DLC. The free DLC includes crossover missions with some unexpected properties. The crossovers include Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things, making for an interesting selection of properties. The paid season pass features three DLCs featuring the villains from Far Cry 3, 4, and 5, as the playable characters as well as an updated version of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, an 80s sci-fi action inspired spin-off game.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Far Cry 6
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)