Far Cry 6 Release Time: When Does The Game Unlock?

Far Cry 6 releases Thursday, October 7 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, and Luna, but when you can start exploring the Island of Yara varies based on your timezone. The next entry in Ubisoft's first-person open-world series will be ready to play at 12:01 AM local time, so make sure you have the game pre-loaded and ready to go by then. Here is when Far Cry 6 releases in your timezone.

Far Cry 6 Launch Times

Unlike some other major AAA releases, Far Cry 6 will use a rolling release model. Ubisoft told GameSpot the game will unlock at 12:01 AM local time across all regions. New Zealand will be the first region to play the game.

For those looking to start playing the moment Far Cry 6 launches, you might want to pre-load the game ahead of time. The Xbox Series X version of Far Cry 6 came in slightly over 42 GB, which could take a while to download depending on your internet speeds. The Xbox Series X and PS5 version of Far Cry 6 will not feature ray tracing, favoring an optimized 4K 60 FPS experience on the current-gen consoles.

Ubisoft has announced the post-launch roadmap for Far Cry 6, including both the paid season pass and a number of free DLC. The free DLC includes crossover missions with some unexpected properties. The crossovers include Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Stranger Things, making for an interesting selection of properties. The paid season pass features three DLCs featuring the villains from Far Cry 3, 4, and 5, as the playable characters as well as an updated version of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, an 80s sci-fi action inspired spin-off game.