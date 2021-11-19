Far Cry 6 Gets A Huge Black Friday Discount

Far Cry games have usually been junk food sandboxes that allow you to go wild in a gorgeous sandbox of chaos, and this year's latest chapter in the franchise was no different. If you've been looking to pay a visit to the island nation of Yara and topple a dictatorship, then the good news here is that Far Cry 6's slice of digital tourism is more affordable than ever before. Far Cry 6 is on sale for $40 for Xbox and PlayStation at Amazon and Best Buy. If you're willing to wait a few more days, you can get it for $35 at Walmart starting Monday.

Within Far Cry 6, you can also delve into new DLC expansions that allow you to become one of the infamous villains of the series, with the first DLC having just been released.

In Vaas: Insanity, players can become the fan-favorite Far Cry 3 villain portrayed by Michael Mando, stepping into his boots and taking part in an adventure that has been inspired by roguelites. As for the core game, it's a competent Far Cry sandbox that looks gorgeous on current-gen consoles and has no shortage of activity for you to try your hand at.

GameSpot's Far Cry 6 review scored the game a 7/10. "Far Cry 6 is often a fun game that feels like it's throwing everything at you, and if you want a heap of content, Far Cry 6 absolutely has you covered," GameSpot senior writer Phil Hornshaw wrote.