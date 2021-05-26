Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Coming This Friday

Ubisoft has announced a Far Cry 6 livestream for Friday, May 28, where we will finally get our first glimpse at the game in action.

The gameplay reveal will go live on May 28 at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET on on Ubisoft's official YouTube channel. The studio didn't specify how long the livestream will last nor what features will be showcased once it goes live.

We have it embedded below, so be sure to check back on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 AM PT for our first-ever look at Far Cry 6 gameplay.

Though details about the upcoming livestream are scant, Ubisoft posted a teaser featuring voice over from dictator Antón Castillo (played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito) stating he and his fellow Yarans will "sacrifice in the name of progress" and "rebuild paradise."

RSVP for your first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay premiering May 28th at 9:30 AM PDT. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) May 26, 2021

Originally due out by February 2021, Far Cry 6 suffered a delay due to the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Ubisoft said in a February earnings call that the open-world shooter is on tack to launch by September.