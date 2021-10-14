Far Cry 6 Comes To Uno In Special Crossover Of Ubisoft Games

Ubisoft has released new DLC for its video game version of the classic card game Uno themed around Far Cry 6. The Call of Yara DLC, as it's called, is out now for Uno priced at $5 on all platforms.

The Call of Yara DLC lets you play Uno on a Yara-inspired board, while the cards are themed around Far Cry as well. It's the same version of Uno you may already know, but the Yara DLC adds another layer of depth and strategy. Players collect Yaran pesos each turn that can be spent to hire different characters from Far Cry 6 who provide special bonuses and abilities each turn.

There is also a new special wild card that, when played, releases the Guerrilla Recorder that randomly selects an allotment of pesos that you will receive--or lose. Here is a breakdown of the four character cards, how much they cost, and what they do:

Dani Rojas:

For 500 Pesos: Pick one player to draw one to six cards.

For 800 Pesos: All other players draw one to six cards.

Philly Barzaga:

For 600 Pesos: Combine four colors to create a Wild card to play instantly.

For 1000 Pesos: Combine four colors to create a Wild +4 card to play instantly.

Juan Cortez:

For 600 Pesos: Discard one to three cards.

For 1300 Pesos: Discard four to six cards.

Lucky Mama:

For 200 Pesos: Prevent one player from calling for a service next turn.

For 400 Pesos: Prevent all other players from calling for a service next turn.

GameSpot's Far Cry 6 review scored the game a 7/10. "Far Cry 6 is often a fun game that feels like it's throwing everything at you, and if you want a heap of content, Far Cry 6 absolutely has you covered," Phil Hornshaw said.