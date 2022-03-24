Fanatical "Stand With Ukraine" Bundle Offers 50+ Games For $15

Fanatical has launched its own charity bundle to support Ukraine relief efforts, following just after similar bundles from Itch and Humble. The Fanatical Stand With Ukraine Charity Bundle packages 57 games and one piece of DLC all together for a suggested donation of $15. All proceeds go toward the Ukraine Red Cross.

The bundle boasts more than $700 worth of games, and while $15 is the suggested donation to receive the bundle, you can always pay more. For that price you'll get Steam keys for Gang Beasts, Among Us, Nuclear Throne, Hidden Folks, The Falconer, and more.

"Like you, we at Fanatical have watched in growing horror, disbelief and frustration as Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine has unfolded," reads the bundle description from Fanatical. "The war is leaving innocent people without homes, orphaning children, and creating a desperate need for food, water, shelter and medical aid. So when we were approached by fellow games industry folks about hosting a fundraising bundle for Ukraine, it was the easiest decision we've ever had to make."

Russia's invasion against Ukraine has inspired lots of action among game studios, including several developers pulling out of Russia and beginning their own private relief efforts. Meanwhile, sanctions from America and the international community have had a severe impact on Russia's economy. A big Itch.io bundle offered charity relief, followed shortly after by a Humble Bundle. The Itch bundle has since expired but the Humble bundle is available for one more day, as of the time of writing.

For more on the crisis in Ukraine, we've compiled a list of ways you can help by donating directly to charities.