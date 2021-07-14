Fall Guys Season 5's Theme Is Jungle Adventure, Releasing July 20

The whimsical battle royale game Fall Guys continues to expand. Season 5 is coming up next, and developer Mediatonic has now revealed its theme and release date: July 20.

The studio teased the theme with an elaborate puzzle, which the community quickly solved in about an hour to reveal that "jungle adventure" is the theme for Fall Guys Season 5. The teaser art can be seen below, showing off what look like new costumes and a jungle-themed setting. You might have spied a cute little critter in the left-hand corner, and its name is Sherbert. Sherbert is now canon, following some fun on Reddit.

Wow...

You solved #BigJigsawus in 1 hour and 12 minutes...

The theme for Season 5 is JUNGLE ADVENTURE

Here's the finished puzzle! pic.twitter.com/i23A0lie14 — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 5 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 13, 2021

This is canon now

Say hello to Sherbert pic.twitter.com/bem35skHeC — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 5 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 14, 2021

This was just the first reveal for Fall Guys Season 5, so there is no word yet on the specifics of what's coming in the next season or when it'll be released. But you can likely expect new cosmetics, more games, and other updates.

Mediatonic will reveal Fall Guys Season 5 in full on Monday, July 19, through a livestream on the Fall Guys YouTube page starting at 8 AM ET.

Mediatonic will be dishing on all the latest updates to their hit battle royale party game. Find your very own 'Save The Date' invitation below. We can’t wait to see you there! 😊

Mediatonic recently delayed the game's Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions to an unspecified date in the future. Alongside that news, the studio said it is working on cross-play for Fall Guys to connect the player base in a new way.

Fortnite studio Epic Games acquired Mediatonic earlier this year as part of its ambition to create a so-called metaverse.